Разделы

Индексная книга CNews публикаций рынка ИКТ
на платформе интеллектуальной обработки текстов *
Все категории 48922
ИКТ 4865
Организации 3240
Ведомства 1153
Ассоциации 339
Технологии 2080
Системы 11296
Персоны 15681
Местоположение 1001
Статьи 677
Пресса 514
ИАА 414
НИИ, ВУЗы и Библиотеки 645
Мероприятия 574

9to5Mac



03.06.2016 Apple починила iPad'ы, превращающиеся в «кирпичи» 1
28.03.2016 Apple остановила обновление iOS из-за серьезных проблем на iPhone и iPad 1
01.03.2016 Опубликованы шпионские фото будущего «дешевого» iPhone 5 SE 1
26.02.2016 В марте 2016 г. выйдет новый неожиданный iPad 2
02.02.2016 Рассекречен внешний вид будущего iPad Air 3 1
25.01.2016 Опубликовано первое качественное фото «дешевого» iPhone 1
09.12.2015 Стало известно время появления нового «дешевого» iPhone 2
08.12.2015 Apple признала, что iPhone слишком быстро разряжается 3
03.08.2015 iPhone 6s и iPhone 6s Plus: новые фотографии и подробности 1
24.07.2015 Битва смартфонов: Apple отобрала рыночную долю у Samsung 1
08.07.2015 Приложения для iPhone и iPad в России могут подешеветь в разы 1
01.07.2015 Впервые опубликованы качественные фотографии корпуса будущего iPhonе 3
27.05.2015 Чужой iPhone можно отправить в перезагрузку одним текстовым сообщением 1
21.05.2015 Apple Watch провалились? Прогноз по продажам резко снижен 1
14.05.2015 Элон Маск наносит ответный удар: Tesla переманила из Apple главного «охотника за головами» 2
18.02.2015 Apple уволила своего лоббиста, выступившего против однополых браков 1
28.01.2015 Apple впервые назвала точный срок выхода «умных часов» Watch 1
23.01.2015 Батареи Apple Watch в рабочем режиме хватит лишь на 3-4 часа 3
07.01.2015 Новый MacBook Air получит радикально новый дизайн. ФОТО 1
19.12.2014 Apple повышает цены на приложения в России. Назван новый курс доллара в App Store 1
05.11.2014 Источники: iPhone 6 Plus «глючит» из-за дешевого бракованного железа 1
05.11.2014 Стали известны цены «умных часов» Apple Watch и уточненный срок начала продаж 1
21.10.2014 Apple заставляет разработчиков для iPhone и iPad перейти на 64 бита 1
15.10.2014 На те же грабли: Facebook договаривается с Samsung о собственном смартфоне 1
08.09.2014 iPhone 6 получит новый интерфейс. ФОТО 1
11.06.2014 Apple устроила геноцид музыкальных приложений для iPhone и iPad 1
08.04.2014 Разработчик поиска по Amazon перешел в Apple 1
14.03.2014 Появились скриншоты будущей ОС для iPhone: Подробности о новых приложениях 2
12.03.2014 Будущая ОС для iPhone и iPad: Новые подробности 1
03.02.2014 Раскрыты первые сведения о будущей ОС для iPhone и iPad 2
25.09.2013 Поддельный «убийца SMS для iPhone» воровал данные пользователей Android 1
17.09.2013 15 октября Apple сделает таинственный анонс 2
11.07.2013 Владельцы iPhone и iPad получат бесплатный "Apple Office" 2
11.02.2013 Новая прошивка принесла iPhone перегрев и скоростной разряд батареи 1
11.02.2013 Владельцы iPhone жалуются на проблемы после обновления прошивки 1
28.01.2013 Apple выпустит iPad с вдвое увеличенной памятью 1
15.01.2013 Бывший топ-менеджер Microsoft Стивен Синофски перешел на iPhone 1
24.12.2012 Раскрыты срок выхода и точные размеры iPad 5 1
10.12.2012 27-дюймовые Apple iMac задержатся до января 2013 г. 1
19.11.2012 В новой Apple OS X появятся карты Apple и Siri 1

Публикаций - 55, упоминаний - 78

9to5Mac упоминается на CNews совместно со следующими персонами и организациями:

Apple Inc - Эппл Рус 9577 53
Samsung Electronics 8414 6
Google LLC 8987 5
Twitter 2214 4
Microsoft Corporation 20359 4
Vodafone Group 1241 3
Amazon Inc - Amazon.com 2465 3
LG Electronics 2887 2
Foxconn - Hon Hai Precision Industry 351 2
Imagination Technologies 30 2
AOL Inc 1476 2
AT&T Inc 1501 2
Verizon Wireless - Cellco Partnership 414 1
Xiaomi 916 1
Oculus VR 48 1
Sharp Corporation 880 1
Canon 1149 1
BlackBerry - Research In Motion (RIM) 1366 1
VK - Mail.ru Group ВКонтакте 1747 1
HP Inc. 4856 1
Nokia Corporation 5016 1
Intel Corporation 10398 1
Meta - Facebook 3992 1
Huawei 3040 1
Lenovo Motorola Mobility Holdings 130 1
Lenovo Group 1877 1
EA - Electronic Arts 1208 1
Lenovo Motorola 3213 1
Panasonic Corporation - Matsushita Electric Industrial 2259 1
Toshiba Corporation 2556 1
Nike 137 3
KGI Securities 49 3
LinkedIn 544 2
Uber Technologies 269 1
Tesla Motors 247 1
Uber 268 1
Canaccord Genuity 12 1
ЦБ РФ - Центробанк - Центральный банк РФ 2679 1
GSMA - Global System for Mobile Communications - Международная ассоциация GSM - Global System for Mobile Communications - Глобальный стандарт цифровой мобильной сотовой связи с разделением каналов по времени (TDMA) и частоте (FDMA) 1741 1
RIAA - The Recording Industry Association of America - Американская ассоциация звукозаписывающих компаний 243 1
Умные часы - Smart watch - Смарт-браслеты - Умные браслеты 161 7
Lightning 139 3
RAM - Random Access Memory - Память с произвольным доступом - Оперативное запоминающее устройство (ОЗУ) 610 2
FM-радиовещание - FM-тюнер 823 2
Google Android-смартфон - Android-устройства - Android-смартфон 1219 2
USB - Universal Serial Bus - Универсальная последовательная шина 8370 2
Wi-Fi - Wireless Fidelity LAN - Wi-Fi 802.11 Wave - IEEE 802.11 - Стандарт беспроводной связи 9257 2
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Smart - Bluetooth LE - Bluetooth Low Energy 5609 2
TFT LCD - Thin-Film Transistor - ЖК-дисплей - Тонкоплёночный транзистор - Жидкокристаллический дисплей с активной матрицей 3257 2
5G Messages - Технология обмена сообщениями SMS 29 2
3D - 3-dimensional - 3D-моделирование - 3D-дизайн - 3D-сканирование 1915 2
4G - LTE Long-Term Evolution - Стандарт беспроводной высокоскоростной передачи данных 4061 1
USB4 - Стандарт интерфейса на Intel Thunderbolt 3 335 1
Blu-ray - Формат оптического носителя - Bluray Ultra HD-диски 1146 1
Планшет - Планшетный компьютер - Tablet computer - "таблетка" 556 1
SSD - Solid-State Drive - Твердотельный накопитель 1257 1
PDF - Межплатформенный открытый формат электронных документов 1333 1
USB Type-C - USB-C 916 1
ARM64 - Архитектура процессора 1164 1
ARMv8 - Архитектура процессора 62 1
VoLTE - Voice over LTE - Технология передачи голоса по сети LTE на IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) 139 1
WWW - World Wide Web - Web - Всемирная паутина - Internet - Интернет 11685 1
ping - скорость отклика сети 44 1
Apple iPhone - серия смартфонов 5379 33
Apple iPad 3280 29
Apple iOS 5838 24
Apple Mac - Apple Macintosh 2406 20
Apple iPhone 5 710 15
Apple iPhone 6 547 14
Apple iPhone 4 700 11
Apple iPod Touch 674 10
Apple - App Store 2233 9
Apple A - чипсет - серия мобильных процессоров 248 9
Apple Watch Series - iWatch - Умные часы 360 9
Apple iPad mini 375 8
Apple Retina - Apple Super Retina - Apple Liquid Retina 322 7
Apple iTunes Store 937 6
Apple macOS X 1333 6
Apple MacBook - серия ноутбуков 765 6
Apple iPhone 3 383 6
Apple Siri - Голосовой помощник 304 6
Google Maps - Карты Google 492 5
Apple iCloud 203 4
Apple iPad Air - Серия планшетов 194 4
Apple Mac mini 157 3
Google Chrome - браузер 1125 3
Apple iPad Pro 227 3
Apple iPod 1197 3
Microsoft Surface - Планшет 311 3
Apple iMac - Серия моноблоков 401 3
Apple iMessage - Мессенджер 117 3
Microsoft Exchange 938 2
Spotify - Интернет-сервис потокового аудио 173 2
Apple Safari - Браузер 701 2
Sina Weibo - Китайский сервис микроблогов 82 2
Apple Smart Keyboard 22 2
Apple iWork 57 2
Apple MacBook Air - Ноутбук 464 2
Samsung Galaxy S - серия смартфонов 1170 2
Mozilla Corporation - Firefox - браузер 1636 2
Intel Pentium Haswell G - Серия микропроцессоров 99 1
Sony Playstation Portable - Sony PSP 569 1
Apple ID - Система аутентификации 65 1
Cook Tim - Кук Тим - Кук Тимоти Дональд 345 5
Ming-Chi Kuo - Минг-Чи Куо 76 2
Steve Jobs - Стив Джобс 943 2
Musk Elon Reeve - Маск Илон Рив 95 1
Zuckerberg Mark - Цукерберг Марк 267 1
Federighi Craig - Федериги Крейг 22 1
Schiller Phil - Шиллер Филип 64 1
Сэндберг Шерил - Sandberg Sheryl 25 1
Freeman Jay - Фриман Джей 4 1
Россия - Российская федерация - РФ 76899 7
США - Соединённые Штаты Америки - USA - The United States of America 28395 6
США - Калифорния - Сан-Франциско 1209 3
Китай - Китайская Народная Республика - КНР 9432 2
Индия - Республика 3441 2
США - Калифорния 2309 2
США - Калифорния - Купертино 239 2
США - Калифорния - Пало-Альто - Palo Alto 106 1
Южная Корея - Сеул 271 1
Индия - Карнатака - Бангалор 158 1
Франция - Французская Республика 4080 1
Великобритания - Соединённое Королевство Великобритании и Северной Ирландии 8111 1
Африка Южная 252 1
Мексика - Мексиканские Соединённые Штаты 895 1
Индонезия - Республика 596 1
Турция - Турецкая республика 1315 1
Южная Корея - Республика 2847 1
MacRumors 115 3
Reddit 204 2
AppleInsider 376 2
Thomson Reuters - Рейтер 5133 2
BuzzFeed 13 1
Business Insider 183 1
The Verge - Издание 451 1
Engadget - Блог о технологиях 395 1
TechCrunch - TechCrunch Awards 1133 1
PhoneArena 68 1
SlashGear 131 1
The Korea Herald 40 1
Ars Technica 293 1
BBC - British Broadcasting Corporation - Британская вещательная корпорация 1221 1
All Things Digital 157 1
Commercial Times 89 1
The Korea Times 68 1
IDC - International Data Corporation 4414 1
WWDC - Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 149 3
The Next Web - ежегодная серия конференций 74 2
Короткая ссылка

* Обработан архив публикаций портала CNews.ru c 11.1998 до 11.2021 годы.
Ключевых фраз выявлено - 1084261, в очереди разбора - 980866.
Создано именных указателей - 48922.
Редакция Индексной книги CNews - book@cnews.ru






MARKET.CNEWS

IaaS

Подобрать облачную инфраструктуру

От 346 руб./месяц

Colocation

Подобрать ЦОД для размещения ИТ-оборудования

От 815 руб./месяц

S3-хранилище

Подобрать облачное хранилище

От 6,2 коп. за 1 Гб/месяц

VPS

Подобрать виртуальный сервер

От 30 руб./месяц

Техника

Обзор телевизора Philips OLED 806 с подсветкой Ambilight

Обзор электронной книги ONYX BOOX Faust 4

Обзор гибкого смартфона Samsung Galaxy Flip3: технологичный предмет роскоши

Показать еще

Наука

Космические путешествия не безобидны: у космонавтов нашли повреждения мозга

Доказано: древний город мог разрушить космический взрыв — это соответствует библейским рассказам

Фотонно-фононный прорыв: физики соединили два состояния вещества
Показать еще
Dell Technologies Forum 2021 Dell Technologies Forum 2021